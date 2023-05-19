APP, RubyFrost Announce Partnership for the Boca Raton 2023 APP New York City Open

The APP has announced a partnership with RubyFrost apples – deep red apples grown commercially exclusively in New York– as an Official Partner of The Boca Raton 2023 APP New York City Open, held May 23-28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

As part of the RubyFrost sponsorship of the APP major event in the Big Apple, the brand will be immersed in the event via sampling, in-venue branding and visibility, including signage, social media promotion, and inclusion in APP Tour broadcast productions – spanning coverage on ESPN+ and ESPN2 throughout the tournament.

Debuting in 2014, RubyFrost apples have quickly emerged as a favorite in the produce aisle. Known for versatility and definitive crisp texture, RubyFrost apples offer the perfect balance of sweet and tart and are high in Vitamin C. RubyFrost apples hold an exceptionally strong shape and flavor, making them the ideal apple for baking, snacking and charcuterie boards.

“Pickleball is incredibly popular among RubyFrost apple consumers, so partnering with the APP to sponsor its major event in New York is the perfect fit. We are proud to introduce our apple – developed at Cornell University and grown exclusively in New York – to all the fans at New York’s hallmark pickleball tournament of the year,” said Jessica Wells, Executive Director of Crunch Time Apple Growers, the collective of growers responsible for growing and marketing RubyFrost apples. “RubyFrost apples are the perfect way to refresh after an intense pickleball match, and we can’t wait to be part of all the action in Flushing Meadows!”

“We are pleased to partner with RubyFrost for our crown jewel tournament in 2023,” commented Tom Webb, APP Chief Marketing Officer. “As two New York icons, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and RubyFrost apples offer the perfect pairing for pickleball in The Big Apple.”

To learn more about RubyFrost, visit rubyfrostapple.com.