UniSea Chooses NorthScope as Its ERP Software Solution

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Looking for an upgrade to replace its various unsupported systems, UniSea has partnered with NorthScope to implement its ERP solution. The implementation of NorthScope includes a discovery process, configuration and training, go-live and post go-live optimization managed by the Northlake Partners (NLP), the creators of NorthScope.

UniSea turned to NorthScope to create a cohesive, cloud-based environment that will help to streamline processes and improve access to data. In response, NorthScope is providing the following for UniSea in a single solution:

General ledger/financials, purchasing, inventory and sales

Fisherman accounting complete with an accurate settlement process; the ability to interface between A/P and fisherman/vessel settlements; automated taxes; the ability to accurately and efficiently process price adjustments; increased and more streamlined reporting capabilities, including new report development; scale integration with their current scales; and the ability to import A/P transactions from third-party systems

Integrated bar code data collection

Data warehouse for easy access to consolidated, real-time reports and information across their business

Discussing the implementation of NorthScope, NLP Sales Manager Vince Pluhacek said, “We’re so glad our partnership with UniSea will allow NorthScope to do what it was built to do — provide an Alaska Seafood Processor with the tools to help them succeed — and we can’t wait to see the new heights UniSea reaches.”

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they’ve always wanted.

About UniSea: Established in 1974, UniSea is a producer of high-quality, wild Alaskan seafood products from the Bering Sea. UniSea’s primary processing facility is located in Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska, where we partner with independent vessels and fleets that harvest seafood for delivery straight to our docks. One of the largest seafood producers in the world, UniSea’s corporate headquarters, Cold Storage, and Custom Processing Plant are located in Redmond, Washington, and we are one of the largest subsidiaries of Nissui Corporation, our parent company located in Japan.