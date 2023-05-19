Sarah Frey, Influential CEO, Author & Agricultural Thought Leader, Appointed to Serve as an Advisor to Chair of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture

Frey Farms Founder will help shape U.S. Ag policy and influence the 2023 Farm Bill as a member of the Chairman’s National Agriculture Campaign Advisory Council

(KEENES, IL) Sarah Frey, Founder and CEO of Frey Farms, and a best-selling author, has been appointed a member of U.S. Representative, and House Committee on Agriculture Chair, Glenn “GT” Thompson’s (R-PA) National Agriculture Campaign Advisory Council (NCAC).

“We’re excited to welcome Sarah Frey to the National Agriculture Campaign Advisory Council,” said Matthew Brennan, Representative Thompson’s Chief of Staff. “Her expertise in both agribusiness and legislative policy, in addition to her unique experience growing her 80-acre family farm in Southern Illinois into a nationally distributed fresh produce and beverage business will provide a critical perspective for the work of the Committee.”

Frey is the Founder and CEO of Frey Farms, based in Orchardville, Illinois, a leading fresh produce and beverage company, distributed nationally under the Sarah’s Homegrown and Tsamma Watermelon Juice brands. Her book, The Growing Season, tells the story of how she transformed her moribund family farm into a national fresh produce and beverage powerhouse. Frey is also a member of the FMI – Food Industry Association’s Fresh Food Leadership Council.

“I am excited to work with Congressman Thompson and my colleagues on the Council to help modernize, optimize and streamline U.S. agricultural farm policy,” said Frey. “I will bring my own expertise and experience to the Council, but also share the experiences, challenges and opportunities of my fellow farmers as we seek to nourish more than 336 million Americans by providing them with safe, nutritious, delicious, sustainable and affordable produce. From the boot heel of Missouri to Capitol Hill, we will do the right thing for America, its farms and farmers and millions of working families across the U.S.”

NCAC members advise the Chair on every facet of U.S food policy, drawing on their first-hand experiences as growers, business executives and entrepreneurs. They will have significant impact on the 2023 Farm Bill and its estimated spending of $428 billion and $7.4 trillion in economic activity it spurs.

Sarah Frey’s powerful success story has reached national acclaim. She possesses the credibility, reputation, drive, dedication and ambition to succeed on farm policy where others have failed. The Minneapolis Star Tribune described her this way, “Through tragedies and setbacks, Frey has remained resolute and devoted to her business and family. Her charisma and chutzpah leap off the page of this extended elevator pitch. It’s easy to see why ABC-TV has expressed interest in producing her colorful story.”

“I will work tirelessly on behalf of the hard-working Americans who grow, package, ship and sell the food America loves to eat,” concluded Ms. Frey.