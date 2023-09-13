SeaPak Announces “See The Sea” Contest Winner

SeaPak’s, America’s No. 1 specialty frozen shrimp and seafood brand, announces the winner is its See the Sea contest.

Earlier this year, the brand hosted a contest giving away an all-expenses-paid trip to a lucky winner to experience the ocean for the very first time. Out of 5,259 submissions, Dad and Denver resident Keenan Kersey was chosen to experience the beach for the first time in St. Simons Island, GA this past month. The five-day, four-night trip included roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, and food and activity allowances. Approximate retail value: $15,000!

Keenan entered the contest because he had always loved the water and the sand but had never been able to experience it due to financial constraints. He included in his entry that he had a 6-year-old son he “would love to bring with him so he could experience it also.” SeaPak’s contest gave Keenan the opportunity to create a lifelong memory with his son alongside his mom, brother, and sister.

Believing in sea access for all, the company was proud to give away a first-in-a-lifetime trip for Keenan and his son. “Recognizing that about 60% of the world’s population lives more than 60 miles from an ocean or sea, a coastal vacation is a dream for many, and we’re proud to be able to make that dream come true.” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich’s Consumer Brands Division.