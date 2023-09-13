Rune Mikalsen Appointed as CEO of Kvarøy Arctic in the USA

Boston, MA – Kvarøy Arctic, the renowned family-owned Norwegian salmon farming company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rune Mikalsen as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kvarøy Arctic in the USA. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the American market and further strengthening its position as a leader in sustainable aquaculture.

With over two decades of experience in the seafood industry, Rune Mikalsen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as CEO. Formerly the CFO of Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS, Mikalsen has demonstrated a deep understanding of the seafood market dynamics, sustainability practices, and consumer trends, making him a valuable addition to the Kvarøy Arctic team.

Mikalsen’s leadership skills and strategic vision will play a vital role in driving Kvarøy Arctic’s growth and enhancing its reputation for delivering high-quality salmon products to the US market. He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations, sales and marketing strategies, and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, including customers, distributors, and retailers.

“I am thrilled to join Kvarøy Arctic and have the opportunity to lead the expansion in the USA,” said Rune Mikalsen. “Kvarøy Arctic’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture, product excellence, and environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with my own values. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Kvarøy Arctic to bring the exceptional taste and quality of Norwegian salmon to even more American consumers.”

Kvarøy Arctic has gained international recognition for its dedication to responsible salmon farming practices. The company prioritizes low-density farming, ensuring the well-being of the fish, and minimizing environmental impact. The company’s commitment to sustainability has earned them certifications such as the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification, Fair Trade certification, and the Global GAP certification.

“We are delighted to have Rune Mikalsen join the team as the CEO of Kvarøy

Arctic,” said Alf-Gøran Knutsen, CEO at Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS, Kvarøy Arctic’s parent company. “His extensive experience in the seafood industry and his passion for sustainable practices make him the ideal leader to drive our growth and strengthen our position in the American market. We are confident that under Rune’s guidance, Kvarøy Arctic will continue to excel and bring the best of Norwegian salmon to even more consumers.”

In addition to adding CEO, Kvarøy Arctic is also announcing that they have added a new Midwestern sales manager Arnie Dzelkalns and the promotion of Freddy Olcese to Chief Financial Officer.

About Kvarøy Arctic:

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along

Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by Chairman of the Board of the Kvarøy companies Alf-Gøran

Knutsen, CEO of Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS, CEO Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett Håvard Olsen, Global

Marketing Manager Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett Ida Olsen Knutsen, Production Manager Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett Gjermund Olsen and the Kvarøy Arctic team are ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2022,

Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Awarded the 2022 NEXTY Award for Best New Frozen Product by Expo East, the Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Hotdog is non-GMO, gluten-free and has a full weekly recommended allowance of Omega-3s in one serving. Other Kvarøy Arctic product offerings include fresh and frozen fillets, smoked salmon, and salmon burgers.

Kvarøy Arctic is currently available nationwide at select restaurants and retailers such as True Food Kitchens, Whole Foods Market U.S. locations, and more.