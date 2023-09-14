Candy Snaps Season Extended and Flavorful Excitement Continues with BLOOM FRESH’s New Variety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – BLOOM FRESH International (BLOOM FRESH), the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company, created by the merger of SNFL Group (Special New Fruit Licensing) and International Fruit Genetics, LLC (IFG), is pleased to unveil the latest addition to its acclaimed Candy Snaps™ line. The newly patented table grape varietal, known as IFG Forty-one, will enhance the Candy Snaps™ experience by extending its availability in retail stores for several additional weeks during the early to mid-summer season.

Originally introduced as IFG Twenty-one in 2011, Candy Snaps™ has consistently delighted consumers as an early-season table grape. Through BLOOM FRESH’s commitment to natural breeding and genetics research, IFG Forty-one now ensures that aficionados of this strawberry-flavored red grape variety can enjoy its delectable taste for an extended duration. With a familiar round, oval shape, and a satisfyingly crunchy texture, IFG Forty-one boasts the tropical flavors and delightful undertones of strawberry, pineapple, and melon that Candy Snaps™ enthusiasts adore.

Breeder Chris Owens, the driving force behind this innovation, reflects on the dedication and years of research that culminated in the creation of IFG Forty-one: “Our journey to develop this new variety has been marked by unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We are immensely proud to offer consumers an extended Candy Snaps™ season, thanks to the extraordinary capabilities of IFG Forty-one.”

Jennifer Maguire, Director of Global Licensing at BLOOM FRESH, emphasizes the significance of this development for table grape growers: “Candy Snaps™ grapes have long been cherished by consumers, but their availability has been limited by an early harvest window. With the introduction of IFG Forty-one, growers now have the opportunity to supply these delectable grapes under the Candy Snaps™ brand for an extended period of time. This is a game-changer for our industry, offering both varietal popularity and more options for improved growing results.”

BLOOM FRESH remains committed to delivering deliciously flavorful specialty grapes to excite shoppers while continually advancing the boundaries of innovation. IFG Forty-one is set to usher in a new era of enjoyment for Candy Snaps™ aficionados, ensuring that the season for these delectable grapes is now extended, and the delight of consumers can endure longer than ever before.

About BLOOM FRESH International Limited

BLOOM FRESH International is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company, created by the merger of SNFL Group (Special New Fruit Licensing) and International Fruit Genetics, LLC (IFG). With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers.