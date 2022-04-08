Anthony Vineyards Sees Quality Advancement for California Table Grapes with Hazel Tech

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, announces a collaboration with Bakersfield, CA-based Anthony Vineyards, Inc., a leading family-owned table grape grower/packer/shipper with 50 years of experience and thousands of acres of conventional and organic production under management. Anthony Vineyards saw significant results after trialing Hazel’s flagship technology on conventional table grape varieties, Scarlet Royal and Red Globe.

Dedicated to consistent quality and striving to be on the forefront of new technologies, in 2021 Anthony Vineyards found many commonalities with Hazel Tech. Anthony & Hazel both understand the challenge and value of expanding into new varieties. Today Anthony Vineyards grows 20+ conventional varieties including Sweet Globe®, Timpson®, Sweet Scarlet, Candy Snaps®, Sweet Sapphire®, and Ivory®. Hazel Tech also significantly expanded their variety trials over the past year, now working with 20+ different varieties.

“I heard really positive things about Hazel from fellow growers Jasmine®, Illume®, and elsewhere in the industry, but was honestly a little skeptical of the technology before we started our trial,” said Rope Eddy, Ranch Manager at Anthony Vineyards, “After working with their attentive team and seeing significantly greener stems on our storage grapes at the end of the season, I’m a true believer in Hazel Tech’s products and can’t wait to see what they can do for the rest of our conventional table grapes in 2022.”

“99% of commercially grown table grapes in the United States are grown in California,” said Aidan Mouat, co-founder and CEO of Hazel Technologies, Inc. “Knowing that table grape growers throughout California and the rest of the world are starting to trust Hazel 100™ and the results the technology provides makes me confident our technology will protect a substantial segment of conventional table grapes in the coming years.”

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste.

Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Anthony Vineyards, Inc.: Anthony Vineyards, Inc. is a family-owned grower/packer/shipper with 50 years of industry experience. Founded in 1972, the company has grown from 160 acres to thousands of acres of organic and conventional table grapes in the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys.

For more information, visit www.anthonyvineyards.com.