Oppy and Brar Farms See Success in Table Grape Varietals Protected by Hazel Tech Sachets

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of USDA-funded AgTech products that protect and extend produce quality, announces a successful trial on California-grown table grapes, in conjunction with Oppy, the global produce grower, marketer, and distributor, and Exeter, CA-based grower/packer/shipper, Brar Farms.

During and after testing, Oppy quality personnel found that the table grapes treated with Hazel Tech’s flagship technology, Hazel 100™, at Brar Farms showed demonstrably greener stems – in all trial samples taken. The official trial consisted of three tests, conducted on two California-grown varieties: Autumn Royal and Autumn King. Commercial scale samples of each variety were removed from cold storage and placed in ambient temperature storage to simulate retail conditions.

On the 45-day mark, the Autumn King grapes protected by Hazel 100, saw 23% more green stems in the box, while the Hazel 100-protected Autumn Royal grapes, saw 47% greener stems in the box. With Hazel 100, domestic growers, packers, shippers, and retailers are able to protect fresh table grape quality for longer and reduce losses.

“With each grape variety we grow, we experience a variety of postharvest challenges,” said Hardeep Brar, Managing Partner at Brar Farms, “Seeing beneficial impacts for both green and black varieties after almost a month and a half in storage was really exciting from both a production and profit perspective.”

“In the end, at Oppy, our goal is to provide the highest quality produce to consumers,” said Marc Serpa, Director of Domestic Grapes at Oppy, “And in the States, grapes are one of the top three fruits at retail, with green grapes being the category favorite. After this trial, we know that protecting our grapes with Hazel 100 is providing our retailers with fruit that stays fresh longer which, in turn, is benefiting the American shopper.”

“Hazel 100’s USDA-funded, patented time-release technology allows for optimal table grape stem protection,” said Nico Tomicic, Business Development Manager – AgTech at Hazel Technologies, “Our trial with Oppy and Brar as well as data with leading growers from different production regions and varieties solidifies the fact that the Hazel 100 sachet is an important new postharvest product on the market for the grape category for suppliers and retailers alike.”

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Oppy:

Growing, marketing and distributing fresh produce from around the globe for more than 160 years, Vancouver, BC-based Oppy discovers and delivers the best of the world’s harvest. With over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent moving through its supply chain annually, Oppy offers popular favorites from avocados and berries to apples and oranges year-round, alongside innovative seasonal specialties. Over the years, Oppy has introduced North Americans to a number of items across its diverse produce range, including Granny Smith, JAZZ and Envy apples, as well as green and gold kiwifruit.

Go to www.oppy.com to learn more.