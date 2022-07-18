SEPC’s Southern Roots – Here We Grow Again!

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council places great importance on creating dynamic female-forward initiatives through our Southern Roots platform. The Council is pleased to announce and welcome new Southern Roots Committee members who will surely bring fresh perspectives and a strong commitment to cultivating and enriching relationships of women in produce –

Desiree Forsythe of National Produce FB, LLC

Melissa Pine of Bolthouse Farms

Kim St George of Renaissance Food Group

The Southern Roots Committee is confident that these ladies meet the high expectations required of a committee member. These women, part of active corporate membership companies, have shown vested interest and participation and will continue their commitment to drive creative and innovative value for the ladies of Southern Roots.

Southern Roots is designed to make meaningful connections among women working in the produce industry through events, education, and mentoring. By sharing values, contributions, and experiences, participants will have an opportunity to improve leadership skills individually and collectively—and will then positively affect organizational effectiveness at all levels.

SEPC warmly welcomes these newest members, strengthening its Southern Roots Committee listed as follows:

Co-Chairman Sabrina Pokomandy of Highline Mushrooms

Co-Chairman Kim Andreason of Jason’s Deli

Mary-Scott DeMarchis of Fresh2O Growers

Nicole Hulstein of Food Lion

Teri Miller of The Fresh Market

Erin Waters of Shuman Farms

Stephanie Williams of Scott Farms

“Southern Roots is a magnificent community of women that offers a strong circle of support, fresh educational offerings, and impactful value no matter the season of one’s career. The ladies of the Southern Roots Committee work very hard to provide unique tools to enhance leadership skills and magnify the collective influence of women in the produce industry. I welcome the new committee members and look forward to our exciting Southern Innovations event in September that will feature Megan Zweig and Dan’l Mackey Almy of DMA Solutions and the Self Smarter Podcast.”

~ Raina Nelson, SEPC Chairman of the Board

President/CEO of Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA

Southern Roots is held at both Southern Exposure and Southern Innovations. Women in produce are encouraged to add the Southern Roots Reception to their sessions when registering to attend Southern Innovations, September 22-24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.