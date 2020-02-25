Southeast Produce Council Launches Updated Website

Millen, GA — The Southeast Produce Council (www.seproducecouncil.com), a member-driven, non-profit organization that promotes the fresh fruit and vegetable industry, has launched an enhanced website in celebration of 20 years of service to agribusinesses in the Southeastern U.S. and nationwide. The launch coincides with the organization’s Southern Exposure 2020 trade show, taking place February 27-29 in Tampa, FL. During the February show, registration will open for SEPC’s September Southern Innovations 2020 trade show, and the new website will make it easier for members to access information about the event.

Priorities among many features developed for the new website include streamlined access to event and membership details and answers to frequently asked questions. A majority of event information, which previously involved transitions to and from a third-party website, is now accessible on the SEPC website.

“People will recognize that the new site—designed and developed by Moxxy Marketing—pays homage to the history of SEPC in terms of the bright color palette and focus on membership and involvement, but has been updated and modernized to provide a better user experience,” said David Sherrod, President and CEO of SEPC. “That continuity is important to us to ensure our community knows they’re in the right place and will appreciate a forward-thinking approach to one of our country’s most important industries.”

SEPC focuses its efforts on 10 Southeastern U.S. states and is active beyond that geographic region as well.

“Our former website served our organization well for many years, but we wanted to start the next chapter with a website that features a fresh look and enhanced functionality,” Sherrod added. “Visitors will now be greeted with a bold, colorful, eye-catching design and should find it easier to navigate through the website and locate the information they want.”

To learn more about SEPC and the Southern Exposure and Southern Innovations trade shows, or to register for events, visit www.seproducecouncil.com.

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 2,500 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.