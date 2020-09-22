Verdant Technologies Brings Fresh Innovation to Produce and Floral Life-Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. Verdant Technologies™ announces its commercial launch into the biotechnology industry, bringing innovative 1-MCP solutions to market designed to help the produce and floral industries deliver fresher, longer-lasting products in a one-step application process.

Verdant Technologies, an affiliate of privately-held Holiday Companies, operates on a foundation of continuous innovation, uncompromising quality and a belief that their technology can significantly impact produce and floral value, reduce waste and increase the reach of traditional supply chains.

“The Verdant team strives to bring technologies to market that make a meaningful impact to our world’s health and well-being through the global food system. Everything we do, from research to production, is done with the purpose of delivering nourishment to more people in more places,” said Gordon Robertson, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for Verdant Technologies.

Verdant Technologies has been in operation for over twenty years with a team of scientific minds and experienced leaders working in tandem to develop a portfolio of worldwide patent products. The company’s solutions allow producers to safely delay the ripening process and extend the shelf life of fruits, vegetables and flowers while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have developed technologies protected by patents and trade secrets focused on the extension of produce and floral life and reduction of waste. Our solutions serve the agricultural and floral communities with unmatched storability, portability and ease of operational integration. We believe now is the time to introduce Verdant Technologies and our solutions to the world,” said Jon Fobes, President of Verdant Technologies.

Verdant Technologies’ products contain the active ingredient 1-methylcyclopropene (1-MCP), which is applied to sheets, stickers and labels for use in a variety of packaging materials in a simple one-step application. Testing shows the use of Verdant technology to increase shelf life of produce by an average of 50%.

HarvestHold™ by Verdant Technologies, the sheet form of Verdant’s 1-MCP solutions, will be first of the company’s patented products available in the global marketplace. As floral and produce products are harvested, growers and packers will begin the application process by inserting a sheet of HarvestHold into the packaging from which 1-MCP is released. Growers, packers and retailers can expect to see the first HarvestHold products available in Q1 2021.

“Verdant develops advanced technology solutions reflective of the company’s passions for improved nutrition, reducing food and floral waste and impacting the global food system through continuous innovation. HarvestHold is one of our answers to improving negative environmental issues and profit margins throughout the supply chain process,” said Fobes.

In addition to its commitment to bringing innovative life-extension technologies to market, Verdant Technologies is driven by its partnerships with customers, working together to enhance profitability while maximizing productivity and solving perishability issues in the supply chain.

“Everyone in the industry wants to accomplish the same thing – provide nourishment to the global community. At Verdant Technologies, we work towards the same goal with innovative products unmatched in ease of application and reliability. Our customers and investors can expect to be equal partners in our mission to bring nourishment to more people in more places. Everyone in the supply chain is essential to our mission. Through our commitment to collaboration and purpose-driven work, we will be successful and continue to find new solutions to offer the industry,” said Robertson.

About Verdant Technologies™

Verdant Technologies™ is an emerging leader to the biotechnology industry, offering HarvestHold™ product life extension technology for floral and produce products. Verdant Technologies and its partners work hand-in-hand to reduce negative environmental impacts while delivering fresher, more nutritious produce and enhanced florals to more people in more places. Verdant Technologies has corporate offices in St. Paul, Minn. For more information, visit www.verdant-tech.com.