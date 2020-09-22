MamaMancini’s Wins 3 Customer Choice Food Awards

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that QVC customers voted MamaMancini’s products as #1 in Best Meatball, Best Plant Based Food and Best Condiment, Spice or Sauce categories during the 2020 QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards.

QVC customers cast their votes across QVC’s digital and social platforms. MamaMancini’s co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the award on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show which aired on September 16, 2020.

“I am pleased that we have continued to remain at the top of consumers’ minds, winning three QVC Customer Choice Food Awards for our incredible products,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “Our business relationship with QVC remains strong, as their unique direct-to-consumer platform, which reaches millions of shoppers nationwide, serves an important role in our business. I look forward to continued success on QVC, creating value for both customers and shareholders for years to come.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission