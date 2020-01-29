MamaMancini’s Announces Appointment of Steven Burns as Executive Vice President with Focus on Operations and Controls

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced the appointment of Steven Burns as Executive Vice President, a well-respected commercial executive, to manage strategic operational and financial initiatives in support of the Company’s robust growth profile.



Steve Burns brings over 35 years of operational and financial management experience to MamaMancini’s, with experience in spanning roles in real estate, technology, financial and healthcare industries. Most recently, he founded PointProspect, a management consulting firm to the food and beverage industry, among others.

Steve has been a founding investor in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. and has been its Lead Director for the last several years. He will resign his role as Lead Director and remain on the Board of Directors.

Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, said: “Steve has been an invaluable advisor and Director to the Company and will bring his analytical, operational and organizational skills to the Company as a senior member of our management team.”

Previously, Mr. Burns served for 24 years as Managing Partner at Accenture, a leading global management and technology consulting firm. At Accenture, he was directly responsible for a U.S. health insurance industry program with $120 million in revenues and 800 employees, where he assisted clients in corporate strategy, project management, business process design, technology development and finance. In addition, since 2002 he has served as Principal of Crawford Street Partners, LLC a real estate investment and services company. Mr. Burns also has served on the board of Habitat for Humanity in Newark and the Greater Newark Conservancy, leveraging his expertise in strategic planning, mergers, special projects, finance and construction to further their charitable efforts.

“Steven is a world-class leader in building successful commercial organizations worldwide,” continued Carl Wolf. “We are delighted to welcome Steven, who is ideally suited to further develop several strategic initiatives, penetrate new markets and drive growth – all of which are required for the long-term success of our company.”

“MamaMancini’s is an exciting company with significant growth prospects to deliver world class specialty food products as consumers continue shifting to premium, organic and all-natural brands” said Mr. Burns. “I am impressed by the company’s sustainability-focused culture with partnerships like Beyond Meat, the strength of its leadership, its comprehensive product line, and the emerging pipeline of exciting new foods. I look forward to joining this talented team to help capitalize on the company’s exciting market opportunities and build on its well defined growth strategy.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for MamaMancini’s

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company’s 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.