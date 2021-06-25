Apple Postharvest Scientist Enrique Garcia Perez Joins Hazel Tech

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces Enrique Garcia Perez has joined the company’s growing R&D team as a Postharvest Scientist.

With over 10 years of experience in agricultural research and biotechnology, Garcia’s expertise focuses on postharvest quality and food safety in the apple, pear, and cherry categories. Most recently Garcia served as Research & Development Laboratory Manager at Stemilt. During his time at Stemilt, Garcia lead postharvest research projects, managed the R&D lab technical operations team, and oversaw the food safety environmental monitoring program.

In addition to his supply side R&D experience, Enrique spent several years as a Food Science Graduate Researcher at Washington State University. Enrique holds a PhD of Food Science from Washington State and Masters and Undergraduate Biotechnology degrees from Tecnologico de Monterrey.

As a Wenatchee, Washington based Postharvest Scientist at Hazel, Garcia will support PNW based growers with Hazel technology deployment and program management. His postharvest expertise will complement Hazel’s portfolio of products for the apple category including Hazel 100™ box and bin sachets that provide slow release 1-MCP treatment, quick-release treatment Hazel CA™ and Hazel Datica™ hardware that monitors 1-MCP, ethylene production levels, temperature and humidity in cold storage rooms. He will report directly to VP of R&D Deanna Branscome and will oversee regional R&D initiatives in apples, cherries and pears.

“I have been familiar with Hazel Technologies for many years, and I am tremendously enthusiastic to join a team of extremely talented individuals whose mission is to reduce global food waste,” commented Garcia. “I was fascinated to see how adding a simple sachet to a bin or a box could drastically extend the shelf-life and improve the quality of food.”

“In order to serve our customers at the highest level, Hazel has invested in building a team of technical produce experts” commented Adam Preslar, CTO and cofounder of Hazel Technologies. “Enrique is a key addition to our fast-growing apple, cherry, and pear post-harvest science units.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.