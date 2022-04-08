The GIANT Company’s John Ruane to Keynote OPS 2022

(MONTEREY, CA) As the grocery landscape continues to evolve, developing a consistent shopping experience across all customer touchpoints, and creating a seamless brand experience throughout every sales channel will be the subject of the first keynote presentation at the Organic Produce Summit, this July in Monterey, CA.

John Ruane, senior vice president and chief omnichannel merchandising officer of The GIANT Company, will discuss “The Growth of Omnichannel Merchandising That’s Driving Retail Sales” and how consumers will spend more, and become more loyal to a brand across all commerce channels with an effective omnichannel merchandising and marketing program.

“There’s never been a more exciting time to be in retail grocery and that’s especially true for the organic produce segment which continues to be at the forefront of innovation, technology, and sustainability,” said Ruane. “As exciting as it is, the stakes have never been higher. When it comes to meeting the ever-changing needs of today’s busy consumer, a seamless omnichannel experience is essential to retaining and attracting customers, growing loyalty, and driving sales. At OPS 2022, we’ll explore how The GIANT Company is approaching the omnichannel customer through hyper-personalization, creating a winning and differentiated experience.”

OPS 2022 is a two-day event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors with retail and buying organizations from across North America. The sixth annual event will be held July 13-14 at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, CA.

At The GIANT Company, Ruane leads a best-in-class merchandising team that is focused on developing and implementing customer-centric strategies to ensure continued growth of the brand, while continuously improving both the customers’ experience and value propositions.

Ruane joined the Ahold Delhaize family of brands in 2011 before joining The GIANT Company in 2018. An omnichannel grocer known to customers as GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct, The GIANT Company has been proudly serving families across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey since 1923.

Ruane also currently serves as chairman of FMI—The Food Industry Association’s Fresh Food Leadership Committee and on the board of directors for Philabundance.

In addition to Ruane’s keynote presentation, a series of educational sessions at OPS 2022 will focus on sustainability, the growing importance of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), regenerative agriculture, branded vs. private label organic offerings, and a data dive of organic fresh produce sales analysis and consumer purchasing behavior.

OPS 2022 will also include a second keynote presentation to be announced shortly, a selection of field tours for qualified retailers and buyers, a gala opening night reception, and a sold-out trade show floor featuring over 150 producers and processors of organic fresh produce from across North America and the globe.

Registration to attend OPS 2022 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe.