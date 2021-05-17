The Giant Company and its Customers Raise $3.3 Million to Fight Food Insecurity in Local School Districts

CARLISLE, Pa. – Through its new Feeding School Kids initiative, The GIANT Company today announced that together with its customers, more than $3.3 million was raised to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities it serves. The total donation was formally announced today at James R. Ludlow School in Philadelphia with the help of The School District of Philadelphia School and Fund, who received more than $414,000 from the effort.

“Research consistently shows the connection between good nutrition and the ability to learn and school food programs are critical to ensuring that many children receive regular meals,” said Jessica Groves, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “Thanks to the generosity of our customers, our Feeding School Kids initiative will directly impact our local school food programs, helping to build strong, healthy students, in turn strengthening their families and communities.”

From Jan 4. through Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public schools’ food programs. The GIANT Company matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers. Through the Feeding School Kids initiative, school districts will be able to use the funds to support meal programs such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries, and supplying extra weekend meals.

“The School District of Philadelphia is extremely grateful for the generous support offered through The GIANT Company’s round-up campaign. The last year has been challenging for us all, but even more so for some of our most vulnerable students and families who look to the District for access to reliable and nutritious meals,” said William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D., superintendent, School District of Philadelphia. “Even before COVID-19, we understood the role we play in providing a much-needed safety net for many of our students and this program will allow us to continue being a resource that our students need to not only learn their best, but to live their best as well.”

“The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia continues to add partners from our business community; The GIANT Company’s commitment through this round-up campaign is a great addition to our partnerships,” said Fund CEO Donna Frisby-Greenwood. “Our schools’ communities are GIANT customers and it’s great for them to know their donations made through this round-up fundraiser, contributed to the total being awarded our schools.”

The top 15 school districts receiving funds from the program include:

Allentown School District, Pa. – $57,532

Altoona Area School District, Pa. – $34,749

Berkeley County Schools, W. Va. – $40,609

Bethlehem Area School District, Pa. – $50,373

Central Bucks School District, Pa. – $50,529

Central Dauphin School District, Pa. – $43,219

Easton Area School District, Pa. – $34,740

Frederick County Public Schools, Va. – $50,655

Hazleton Area School District, Pa. – $35,933

Reading School District, Pa. – $80,864

School District of Lancaster, Pa. – $40,300

Souderton Area School District, Pa. – $34,904

The School District of Philadelphia, Pa. – $414,988

Washington County Public Schools, Md. – $58,541

West Chester Area School District, Pa. – $92,263

Funds donated by customers benefitted the local school district in the community in which they were given and The GIANT Company’s matching funds were awarded based on need, as determined by the number of students in the district that receive free or reduced meals.

For more information on The GIANT Company’s Feeding School Kids initiative and a complete list of participating schools and amounts received, visit giantfoodstores.com/pages/our-purpose?tab=changing-childrens-lives.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 150 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.