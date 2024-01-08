The Giant Company’s Feeding School Kids Initiative Returns

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company announced the return of its annual Feeding School Kids initiative. Customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores are invited to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, buy a reusable bag, or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public school districts’ food programs. The initiative, now in its fourth year, will run for three months through March 31 to help meet the needs of many students.

“When children are hungry, it can impact their academic success which is why we partnered with our local public school districts to address and to help eliminate childhood hunger in our communities,” said Jessica Groves, community impact manager, The GIANT Company. “Over the past three years, together with our customers and team members, we have raised more than $6 million through Feeding School Kids to help support hunger relief efforts both at school and at home. This year we are excited to extend the initiative an extra month for schools to raise even more needed funds.”

This year, The GIANT Company will donate $100,000 to launch the program. Through Feeding School Kids, public school districts have been able to support meal programs and address food insecurity from supplying backpacks with weekend food to clearing outstanding student lunch debt to building on-campus food pantries and establishing garden programs.

For example, Frederick County School District (Va.) and Winchester School District (Va.) provided weekend food packs for more than 1,300 students and during the summer supported more than 2,900 students; Norristown School District (Pa.) distributed 10,000 meal boxes in the summer containing five breakfasts and five lunches in each box; York Suburban School District (Pa.) restocked their pantry to double their service to 175 families; and Jefferson County School District (W. Va.) purchased kitchen equipment to improve the quality of meals served.

“The donations we receive from The GIANT Company have gone directly to our Summer Meal Distribution Program,” said David Ludwig, director of food services at Norristown Area School District. “We have converted a school bus we now call the ‘Nest Express’ to meet our students and families in our community parks. During our summer program we distribute 35,000 breakfasts and 35,000 lunches reaching 1,000 students each week. This would not be possible without the district receiving grant funds and donations from organizations like The GIANT Company. Partnering with The GIANT Company has proven to be a great benefit for our students and families in the Norristown Area School District.”

For more information on The GIANT Company’s Feeding School Kids initiative, visit https://go.giantfoodstores.com/eliminating-hunger/p/1.

###

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company​ believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today’s Table®, the omnichannel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 193 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.