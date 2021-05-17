JOH Welcomes Jeffrey Myers, Account Executive/Account Manager, JOH Mid-Atlantic

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Myers has joined the JOH Mid-Atlantic team as an Account Executive/Account Manager.

Jeffrey joins JOH with over 25 years of experience in the food industry. “His knowledge and proven ability to produce positive results for clients and customers make him a great addition to our expanding Mid-Atlantic team,” said Pete Legambi, EVP, JOH Mid-Atlantic. “We’re thrilled to have him as part of the family.”

A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, Jeffrey spends much of his free time watching his daughter play high school volleyball. When he isn’t cheering her on, he can be found hiking or skiing with family and friends. He can be reached at jmyers@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.