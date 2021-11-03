JOH Holds Successful 9th Annual Kids 360 Charity Event

Billerica, MA — JOH is proud to announce that its 9th Annual Kids 360 Charity Event that took place on October 4th was a huge success. Clients, customers and associates joined together for a day of golf, networking and fun at Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, MA to raise money for Kids 360, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization created by JOH that takes a 360-degree approach to a child’s life. Monies raised from the event go directly to children’s charities that provide clothing, food, medical support, school supplies and more to children in need. To date, Kids 360 has donated over $500,000.

“We were blown away by the clients and customers that came out to support our yearly fundraiser,” said John Saidnawey, Chairman & CEO of JOH. “Our day on the links was rained out, so we hosted an EPIC putting contest that resulted in the top four teams winning donations to their children’s charities of choice. Our cocktail and dinner receptions were both sold out, and our auction raised a historic amount for children’s charities. What a fantastic event!”

“Thank you to those who joined us this year and everyone who has supported the Kids 360 cause for nearly a decade,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “We are grateful to be in an industry with such giving and kind people.”

Harry O’Hare, JOH’s founder, took pride in giving back to the community and spent a lifetime helping those less fortunate. Chip O’Hare, John Saidnawey and Matt O’Hare continued the vision of giving back with the creation of the Kids 360 charity. The organization will be marking its 10th anniversary in 2022. This milestone year will be celebrated with a very special charity event on October 3, 2022 at Woodland Golf Club.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest regional brokers with

17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.