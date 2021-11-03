Allegiance Retail Services, LLC Announces the Grand Opening of Green Way Market in Maplewood NJ

Iselin, NJ – Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest store in Maplewood, NJ., making this the cooperative’s fourth supermarket in the tri-state area to fly the Green Way Markets banner. True to its slogan “A Better Shopping Experience,” this innovative store offers a curated selection of prepared foods, produce, deli and fresh meats, and its private label, earth friendly Green Way products, which are “good food for you” at an affordable price.

Located in the heart of Maplewood Village, the new Green Way Market took over the building vacated by Kings in December 2020. The Grand Opening celebration Saturday, October 23 featured a street fair with free samples of premium cheeses and taste treats from select Green Way Market vendors including Boar’s Head, Bubba Burger, Premio Sausage, Rancher’s Legend Beef, Euro Classic Brioche, and more.

Kicking off the Grand Opening and Community Block Party, Maplewood New Jersey Mayor Frank McGehee said, “This is a win for the Village, a win for everyone. Have an amazing experience.”

“The Maplewood community could not have been more welcoming, and we are thrilled to be here,” said Adam Shapiro, co-owner/operator of the store with his wife, Erica. “An exceptional shopping experience to help you Eat Well, Live Well is our promise to our customers. Natural foods, specialty meats and cheeses, grab and go meals, plus variety and value. There is something for everyone.”

“It is exciting for us to celebrate the opening of our fourth Green Way Market and expand our customer base,” said John T. Derderian, President & COO of Allegiance Retail Services, LLC. “We would like to congratulate all Green Way Market Members for their new and ongoing commitment to the communities they serve.”

Store associates also expressed their support of the new supermarket banner. Jeremy Graham, Greenway Grocery Manager described how the supermarket went from empty to fully stocked in a very short period because of “the great management and staff.” Antwaun Carroll, Produce Stocker who worked for the previous owners said, “It has been a great transition. The layout is a lot better. It is roomier, and the presentation is wonderful. We are excited to be here.”

Allegiance Retail Services, LLC supports independent supermarkets (e.g., Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag) for retail success by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support, as well as a full line of private label products, including Foodtown, Green Way and Rancher’s Legend.

