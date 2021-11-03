Southeastern Grocers Officially Scraps Plan to Go Public

Southeastern Grocers, the Jacksonville-based parent company of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarket chains, is officially pulling the plug on its plans to take the company public — at least for the time being.

The company filed notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday, asking to withdraw its registration statement on Form S-1. This form is the initial registration that must be filed by a U.S. company in advance of an initial public offering (IPO).

The letter states: “The Company is applying for withdrawal of the Registration Statement because the Company has determined not to pursue the contemplated offering at this time. The Company hereby confirms that no securities have been or will be sold pursuant to the Registration Statement.”

