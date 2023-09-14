Dimare California Announces Appointment of New President, DMB Packing

NEWMAN, Calif. – As DiMare reaches the halfway point in its 95th year of business, Tom DiMare announces Jeff Dolan as President of DMB Packing. In this role, Jeff will play an expanded leadership role in the family business. Previously, Jeff held the position of Field Operations Manager. In the new role, he will oversee all operations regarding the growing, packing, and shipping of fresh market tomatoes in California.

“This announcement comes as DiMare embarks on its next century of dedicated service to our esteemed customers and partners. I am so pleased to extend sincere congratulations to Jeff as he assumes this pivotal leadership position in California,” said Tom DiMare, president of DiMare Inc. “Jeff brings a wealth of experience, having devoted more than 35 years to the agriculture industry. His expertise was cultivated under the guidance of his father, Charles, and a family business founder, his grandfather, Dominic.”

Jeff has an extensive career in agriculture and the fresh produce industry. He has served as Chairman of the Board of The Occidental Canal Company (OCC), The California Fresh Market Tomato Growers Exchange (CTFGE), where he was the founding Chairman, California Tomato Commission (CTC), and The California Tomato Growers (CTG) cooperative.

Jeff also served on the Board of Directors of Blue Anchor, Inc. during his cherry-growing years. In addition to working for the family business, Jeff’s comprehensive agricultural background includes establishing a diversified farming operation on which he grew tomatoes and cherries.

He has helped the farming industry by replacing antiquated pipelines with the OCC, mandating the first handling charges under CTFGE, helping improve the Seed Development Committee under the CTC, and helping lead the charge to tomato-specific food safety guidelines under his Chairmanship at CTG.

His work in the produce industry began as a teenager, helping his father, Charles Dolan, at the DiMare family repacking and wholesale operation near Boston, Massachusetts. After graduating from Colorado State University, Jeff moved to California to join the family’s farming and field operations. Since assuming the reins of the Field Operations team at DiMare California, Jeff has continued to innovate by introducing cultural practices or new varieties and promoting grower and geographic diversity. This is all to seek the highest quality and yields in California continuously.

About DiMare – California

DiMare California is a grower, packer, shipper, and distributor of the finest fresh produce. We continue to have the utmost pride in the DiMare name. A name that carries a reputation for integrity and quality. As we continue to grow and evolve, we continue to follow our values of People, Service, and Profit. To learn more about DiMare California, visit https://www.dimarefresh.com/farms/.