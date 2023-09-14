Frieda’s Introduces New Three-Pack Passion Fruit

Anaheim, CA – Frieda’s Branded Produce is delighted to announce its innovative new Passion Fruit three-pack, offering consumers a convenient and affordable way to enjoy this trendy fruit. The packs are perfect for on-the-go snacking or adding to smoothies, yogurt, and other dishes. Passion Fruit continues to gain popularity due to its tart, tropical flavor, and its status as a good source of vitamins A and C. With the introduction of their new three-pack design, Frieda’s ensures this exciting fruit is much more accessible for consumers.

“We believe that all good things come in threes,” said Alex Jackson, Vice President of Sales and Procurement for Frieda’s Branded Produce. “That’s why we’re thrilled to unveil our new three-pack Passion Fruit, offering a bold, satisfying experience for fruit enthusiasts everywhere.”

Passion fruit is a highly sought-after flavor known for its unique combination of sweet and tart tastes. While traditionally associated with summer, Frieda’s Branded Produce wants to remind retailers that this sweet trio is perfect for exotic fruit promotions during the fall season, spicing up traditional savory cocktails, breakfast staples, and desserts.

The new three-pack design is not only eye-catching but also durable and functional. The vibrant colors and bold design, signature traits of Frieda’s Branded Produce packaging, capture shoppers’ attention and convey the product’s freshness, and the packaging protects the delicate fruit during transportation, ensuring that it arrives at its destination in perfect condition. Similarly, the display shippers make merchandising the three-pack design and bulk fruit quick and straightforward. The bins now include customizable buttons, inspiring and educating shoppers with recipes and grower spotlights.

“Fall is a time of transition, with consumers looking for new flavors and produce options,” shared Alex. “By promoting passion fruit as a year-round flavor, we aim to meet the demands of both retailers and consumers. Our new packaging is expected to generate increased interest and sales for retailers looking to capture the attention of shoppers during this festive time of year.”

Following the successful launch of their innovative passion fruit three-pack this summer, Frieda’s is now gearing up for the California season this fall and the Florida season this winter. Retailers can capture customer excitement for Passion Fruit this season, building buzz as trendsetters that consumers trust to deliver new and exciting flavors. It’s time to savor the sweetness of fall.

For more information about Frieda’s Branded Produce and their new three-pack of Passion Fruit, please visit www.friedas.com