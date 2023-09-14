Kapi Kapi Publishes Its First Sustainability Case Study In Partnership With IFPA

MIAMI – Kapi Kapi Growers, one of the leading producers of premium pineapples and bananas in the world, has published their first-ever sustainability case study, entitled, “Becoming Carbon Neutral Through Beneficial Environmental Practices.” The case study may be accessed and read in full HERE.

At Kapi Kapi Growers, food safety and sustainability are foundational operating principles for the company. Its efforts have been recognized through various national awards and global certifications, such as:

Sustainably Grown Certified

Rainforest Alliance

Ethical Trading Initiative

Carbon Neutral Certification*

*One of the first multi-farm banana companies to obtain this honor.

“We want to thank IFPA’s Sustainability Group for supporting us in conducting this case study,” said Sofia Acon, president of Kapi Kapi Growers. “As many are well aware, Carbon Neutrality is a commitment that takes hard work and dedication. We take pride in being among the pioneering banana companies to reach this goal, while also expanding our partnerships and availability of our products in North America and Europe.”

As a result of the carbon neutrality initiative, Kapi Kapi has saved approximately $400k in energy costs as of 2022. Over the next 10 years, the company is estimated to have reached $4 million in energy savings.

Driven by their commitment, Kapi Kapi has continued to develop new initiatives and investments. In 2022, the company reached the goal to recycle every ounce of plastic they use, with the capacity to process 3.5 tons of plastic per year. The new recycling facility is another example of the company’s determination to convert its sustainability vision into a reality.

“We started on a journey that has been integral to the DNA at Kapi Kapi,” said Acon. “As our efforts towards sustainability continue to grow, we hope that we can inspire and support others to pursue a similar path.”

To learn more about Kapi Kapi and to speak to a sales team member about the current supply of bananas and pineapples, contact sales@kapigrowers.com.

About Kapi Kapi

Kapi Kapi’s founding company is a family-run operation with over 30 years of experience responsibly growing bananas and pineapple since 1987. As the largest carbon-neutral certified banana grower in Costa Rica and Latin America, looking to the future, Kapi Kapi aims to expand its customer base to support retailers in need of a private label partner as well as those looking to differentiate pineapple and banana offerings with a brand that has a story consumers can relate to. For additional information, visit kapigrowers.com or email a member of the sales team directly at sales@kapigrowers.com.