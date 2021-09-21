Jasmine Vineyards Incorporates Hazel Tech to Gain a Quality Advantage in Table Grapes

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, announces a partnership with Jasmine Vineyards, San Joaquin Valley based table grape grower-packer-shipper of more than a dozen different varieties. Known for premium quality, Jasmine Vineyards plans to integrate Hazel® products across their grape portfolio to extend grape shelf life throughout the California grape season. In addition to being a key supplier for the US market, Jasmine Vineyards ships worldwide and is utilizing Hazel’s products in their containers traveling to Asia, Oceania, and other global destinations.

California’s Central Valley is the capital of research, innovation, and flavor for the table grape category. The California Table Grape Commission notes the season in the Central Valley spans from June to January when the region’s 350 plus growers dedicate themselves to cultivating 80 different varieties, ranging from classic cultivars to dynamic new breeds. After watching South American growers’ trial Hazel’s postharvest technologies, Jasmine Vineyards is bringing a competitive edge to California by integrating Hazel’s solutions to their top varieties like Flame, Summer Crunch, Sweet Globe, Sweet Celebration, and Summer Royal.

“At Jasmine Vineyards, we’re always looking for ways to invest in our product,” said Jon P. Zaninovich, Owner and President of Jasmine Vineyards. “Our goal is to give consumers that one-of-a-kind sweet, juicy crunch of a California-grown grape: whether they’re snacking on Jasmine Vineyards grapes in the Mid-West or New Zealand or London or anywhere else our grapes can be purchased. When we learned of Hazel Tech’s ability to extend shelf life and reduce waste, that investment decision was a no-brainer. We expect impressive results with Hazel 100TM across our export programs and we look forward to the feedback from both our wholesale buyers and consumers from across the globe.”

“99% of U.S. table grapes are produced in the Coachella and San Joaquin Valleys. Between the rich soil and climate, Mother Nature has created the optimal growing conditions for grapes in California, we like to think Hazel 100 helps consumers experience the best that California table grapes have to offer, no matter how long the supply chain is,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, “At Hazel we are extremely focused on providing technologies that protect quality and prevent food waste in the grape category. Our trusted partners in the category like Jasmine Vineyards use Hazel Tech products to increase sales and reduce waste together with their retail partners.”

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that

develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

About Jasmine Vineyards: Since 1947, Jasmine Vineyards has been producing A Cut Above quality grapes for consumers to enjoy, worldwide. A third-generation family run business, Jasmine Vineyards invests in progressive farming, cutting-edge technology and employee development while ensuring the highest standards of food safety.

For more information, visit www.jasminevineyards.com.