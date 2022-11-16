Kliewer Farms LLC and Hazel Collaborate on Successful Hazel 100 Kiwifruit Trials

CHICAGO, IL – Reedley, CA-based grower/packer/shipper, Kliewer Farms LLC (Kliewer) announces a successful postharvest trial with Chicago-based shelf-life extension tech developer, Hazel Technologies, using the Hazel 100 sachet on the company’s exclusive kiwifruit variety, Mega Kiwi. As a notable California grower of kiwifruit with 300+ acres of production, Kliewer supplies fruit both domestically and internationally, specializing in Mega, Hayward, and Gold kiwi varieties alongside an array of stone fruit, table grapes, and citrus.

For almost 40 years, Kliewer has been one of Central California’s leaders in the kiwifruit category. Two generations of the Kliewer family currently run the operation and started marketing the Mega Kiwi variety in 2017. Most kiwifruit purchased in the United States is the Hayward variety of kiwifruit. Still, Kliewer has found that Mega Kiwi is 70% more self-pollinating and more productive per acre, making it a much more sustainable fruit. Having had previous success with Hazel 100 on their Hayward variety, the growers at Kliewer wanted to see how the postharvest solution would pair with their new, naturally sustainable crop.

During the trial, researchers found that Mega Kiwi treated with Hazel 100 saw an approximate 35% increase in average flesh firmness versus the control after one month in cold storage and four days in ambient temperature.

Kliewer Farms COO, Jerin Kliewer, a current member of the Kiwifruit Administrative Committee says, “We want our dry weight matter to be as high as possible for our kiwifruit to taste sweet and appeal to consumers. Hazel 100 helps us accomplish this. During our recent trial with Hazel, we measured the core and shoulder pressures throughout the trial, and it proved Hazel 100 does well for both Mega and Hayward varieties in the ripening process.”

“It’s really exciting to see positive results with both Hayward and Mega kiwifruit,” commented Mike Rubidoux, Director of Sales Strategy at Hazel Technologies, “for a very long time, the kiwifruit industry has been hesitant to use 1-MCP on their fruit due to kiwifruit’s sensitivity to ethylene. With these trial results, we know that Hazel 100’s slow-release feature is tailored enough to slow the fruit’s aging process without completely slowing the natural ripening process. We look forward to continue trialing other Hazel solutions with Kliewer during the upcoming season.”

###

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 300 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Kliewer Farms LLC:

Founded in 1973, Kliewer Farms LLC was one of the first local farmers to grow kiwifruit in Central California. Two generations of the Kliewer family now grow fruit on their Reedley, CA-based farm and in 2017 the family started marketing a new variety of kiwifruit, the Mega Kiwi.

For more information, visit https://www.megakiwifruit.com/.