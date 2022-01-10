Kvarøy Arctic Now Available at Thrive Market

(Indre Kvarøy, Norway — Sustainable Atlantic salmon fillets from family-owned company Kvarøy Arctic are available to order through Thrive Market, the online membership-based market, delivering the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices. With this launch, Kvarøy Arctic secures its spot as the exclusive purveyor of responsibly-raised Atlantic salmon for Thrive Market, with its offering of one or two packs of frozen portions in a 32oz bag.

“We’ve spent the past year learning about the mission and values of the Kvarøy Arctic team and tasting the fish,” says Mike Hacaga from Thrive Market. “We love the flavor and texture of the fish and are excited to introduce Kvarøy Arctic as one of our most valued partners.”

Through Thrive Market, anyone in the continuous U.S. can order Kvarøy Arctic fillets shipped carbon neutral in 100% recyclable and reusable materials. Thrive Market also matches every paid membership with a free membership to someone in need to provide access to the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products.

“This partnership with Thrive Market is an important step for the Kvarøy Arctic brand as we strive to fulfill our mission of making our sustainably raised, nutritious salmon accessible to homes across the country,” says Kvarøy Arctic Vice President of Sales Chris Cumming. In an effort to make its salmon accessible to anyone, anywhere, Kvarøy Arctic has developed partnerships with retailers like Thrive Market nationwide. Kvarøy Arctic has also introduced a number of affordably priced value added products and continues to give back to at-need communities nationwide with regular donations to food banks and community kitchens.

“We’re proud to join the company of the Thrive community among so many like-minded brands dedicated to reducing their impact on the planet,” says Cumming.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its U.S. retail presence. It is currently available at restaurants and through select retailers like Giant Eagle, Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

