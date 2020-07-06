USDA Reports Meat Production Numbers Down Slightly During The Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the concerns in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic this spring was about the virus’s impact on meat production in the United States as packing plants shuttered.

That included, at various times and for various lengths in South Dakota the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, Dakota Provisions in Huron, Jack Link’s in Alpena, and Demkota in Aberdeen.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, meat production was down somewhat between January and May of 2020 compared to January and May of 2019.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KELO.com