American Plant-Based Meat Startup Barvecue Raises $ 780,000 in Investments

North Carolina meat alternatives startup Barvecue has raised $780,000 in debt and options. The round was capped at $2 million with participation from three investors.

Barvecue was founded in 2017 by Lee Cooper and Zack Werner. The startup makes wood-smoked vegan “pulled pork” from wheat and soy protein powder. It is sold frozen, both with and without sauce. The company aims to “bring the best tasting barbecue to vegetarians, omnivores, and adventurous carnivores around the globe”.

As part of its philosophy, the company’s products contain no artificial additives, GMOs, or hydrogenated oils. It is also part of the Plant Based Foods Association.

