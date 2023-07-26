Philadelphia Cream Cheese Debuts Plant-Based Spread Nationwide

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO– Philadelphia®, the brand that set the cream cheese standard for over 150 years, announces the nationwide rollout of its first-ever plant-based spread offering. With more than half of people looking to add more plant-based products to their diets,1 Philadelphia brings a new creamy, spreadable sensorial experience to the plant-based category for fans to enjoy coast to coast.

Prior to Philadelphia entering the category, less than half of people that tried plant-based spreads became repeat customers. 1 After seeing repeat purchases almost double versus the category average during a successful regional test market, Philly fills that gap by delivering on the taste, texture and ingredients that plant-based cream cheese lovers are craving. As the original flavor outperformed the category, the brand is excited to offer two new best-selling flavors as part of the nationwide launch: Strawberry and Chive and Onion.

“To be the first mainstream cream cheese brand launching a plant-based spread option with widespread accessibility across the U.S. is an important milestone for Philadelphia and our fans,” said Keenan White, Senior Brand Manager, Philadelphia at the Kraft Heinz Company. “Whether on their morning bagel, a veggie pairing for lunch or a delicious dip creation for snack time, we are proud to provide consumers with a delicious product that fits their lifestyle.”

The nationwide launch comes on the heels of a successful regional test market in the Southeast U.S. last year, with 70 percent of purchasers saying the product exceeded their expectations. Furthermore, Philadelphia Plant-Based spread is already claiming its stake in the category, ranking as the fourth top-performing plant-based cream cheese in the Southeast and sixth in the nation despite only being available in one region.2

Philadelphia Plant-Based spread reinforces Kraft Heinz’s goal to bring plant-based offerings to the masses. Boasting an ingredient list free-of dairy, lactose and gluten, fans can find Philadelphia Plant-Based spread at grocery retailers nationwide starting this month. For more on product information and where to purchase, visit creamcheese.com and follow along on Philadelphia’s Instagram and Facebook at @phillycreamchs.

