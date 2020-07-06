Immediate NZ Seafood Ban in Front of US Court

Advocacy group Sea Shepherd steps up its moves to push for US ban on New Zealand seafood over Māui dolphin protection

A US ban on New Zealand seafood could be three to four weeks away after Sea Shepherd filed a motion for a preliminary injunction.

Earlier this year, the marine advocacy group filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of International Trade against the U.S. Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, NOAA Fisheries, and the Treasury Department.

