USDA Seeks Organizations to Nominate Members to the American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from lamb producers, seedstock producers, feeders or first handler organizations interested in nominating members to the American Lamb Board. Applications are due by Feb. 23, 2024.

State, regional or national organizations that wish to participate in nominating individuals for board membership must meet the following criteria:

The membership of the organization consists primarily of producers, seedstock producers, feeders or first handlers who market or handle a substantial quality of lamb or lamb products.

A primary purpose of the organization is for the production or marketing of lamb or lamb products.

Producer, seedstock producer, feeder, or first handler organizations or associations that wish to be certified to nominate members to the Board must complete the Application for Certification of Organization (LP-82) available on the Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) American Lamb Board webpage.

After reviewing the application, USDA will notify the organization or association whether or not it has been certified. Organizations currently certified to nominate Board members do not need to reapply. The Secretary of Agriculture appoints Board members from nominations submitted by certified organizations.

Send completed forms to Barbara Josselyn, Research and Promotion Division, at Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov and for more information about the certification process, contact Barbara Josselyn at (202) 713-6918.

The board is composed of six American lamb producer representatives, three feeder representatives, three first handlers and one seedstock producer.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.