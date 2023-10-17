Verde Farms Expands Partnership, Bringing Organic, 100% Grass-Fed Steaks to Shaw’s Supermarkets

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, the pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, proudly announces that Shaw’s, an Albertsons-owned company, now offers its steaks alongside its ground beef products. Verde is the only branded organic and 100% grass-fed steaks that Shaw’s offers and is available in three different cuts: Ribeye, Strip, and Filet Mignon.

“We look forward to continuing to bring Beef From a Better Place to health-conscious shoppers in the Northeast, the region where Verde is based and where I personally shop for my family,” said Verde Farms CEO and Co-Founder, Dana Ehrlich. “This growing partnership is a testament to how much existing Shaw’s shoppers love our Verde ground beef. We’re excited to expand our offerings to meet their growing demand.”

Since 2005, Verde has been delivering premium-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef sourced from cattle that freely graze in pastures throughout the year—never exposed to antibiotics or added hormones. Earlier this year, Verde underscored its dedication to environmental stewardship by achieving Land to Market regenerative agriculture verification. With its rich heritage and steadfast commitment to sustainability, Verde has emerged as the preferred choice for shoppers prioritizing health and eco-consciousness. Verde allows consumers to enjoy delicious beef while honoring the Earth and all the creatures that inhabit it.

Verde’s products are available in 150 Shaw’s stores across the Northeast, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and Rhode Island. The product roll-out began last month and will be available in-store at an introductory price of $14.49-$14.99 per unit.

High-res product images are available for download here.

For more information on Verde Farms, the trailblazer in Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it the only organic beef company to earn this distinction. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.