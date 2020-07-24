Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund Grows with New Partner

MADISON, Wis. — Rural Mutual Insurance and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation announced that the Wisconsin Beef Council has joined them as a partner in raising awareness for the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund.

Through this awareness, the American Foods Group generously donated 5,000 pounds of ground beef to Feeding Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund stepped up and matched the donation with an additional 5,000 pounds of beef, bringing the total donation to 10,000 pounds. The ground beef will be distributed to food banks across the state.

“We are proud to support the Wisconsin Beef Council and their efforts to support the state’s farmers and Feeding Wisconsin,” says Mark Winter, VP Fresh Meat at American Foods Group. This donation will help neighbors in need during these challenging times, and to support Wisconsin’s cattle farmers who are working hard every day to ensure that their high quality, nutritious beef is readily available.

Together, with generous donations from employees, the public, corporate sponsors and Rural Mutual Insurance agents, the fund has raised over $45,000 to help support Feeding Wisconsin and Harvest of Hope.

“Feeding Wisconsin and our network of food banks is grateful for the support of this growing partnership and the generous community giving that we’ve seen,” said Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Stephanie Jung Dorfman. “At a time when we are seeing an increased demand for our services and our food banks are purchasing more food than ever before, these funds are enabling us to source great Wisconsin products to distribute to our friends and neighbors in need.”

Rural Mutual Insurance is focusing on collecting funds for Feeding Wisconsin. Feeding Wisconsin is the statewide association of the Feeding America food banks that provide food to more than 1,000 local food programs in all 72 counties of the state.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau is focusing on collecting funds for Harvest of Hope, a farm family crisis relief fund that is supported by the Madison Christian Community. Wisconsin farm families that are experiencing financial stress can fill out a short application requesting up to $1,500.

Learn more about the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund and how you can donate by visiting ruralmutual.com/about/donations or wfbf.com/wisconsin-food-and-farm-support-fund.

Rural Mutual Insurance Company has been protecting Wisconsin for 85 years. As an AM Best A+ Superior company, Rural Mutual provides a full line of insurance products exclusively to families, businesses and farms in Wisconsin. The company is headquartered in Madison, WI with over 150 local agents across the state. For more information, visit RuralMutual.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization and is made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus. WFBF represents farms of every size, commodity and management style. For more information, visit wfbf.com.

Wisconsin Beef Council is a producer-directed not-for-profit organization funded by the $1.00 per head assessment on all cattle sold in the state of Wisconsin per the Federal Beef Promotion and Research Act & Order. The purpose of the Council is to fund beef promotion, research and consumer education activities supporting Wisconsin’s beef industry. For more information, visit beeftips.com.

American Foods Group (AFG) is one of the largest beef processing companies in the United States and employs over 1,500 people locally. The AFG protein capabilities include beef in fresh, frozen, value-added, and fully prepared formats; additionally, animal components for medical research. Based out of Green Bay, WI, with locations throughout the Midwest, AFG is proud to be a trusted partner to their employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. For more information, visit americanfoodsgroup.com.