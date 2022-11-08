Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage Reveals Brand New Flavor

NEW ORLEANS – As demand increases, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is expanding its product line with the new Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavor, inspired by the classic Louisiana Cajun dish Blackened Chicken. The new flavor addition joins the brand’s Andouille and Cajun smoked sausage product line with distribution through select grocery stores around the country.

Building on its status as the fastest growing sausage product in America in 2021, the Zatarain’s brand continues to show why it’s “bold like that” with the delicious new sausage flavor. Since launching the line of products in early 2019, consumers have embraced the flavor of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, and distribution has expanded through Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Food Lion stores nationwide as well as many other independent regional grocers around the country.

“People inherently trust the Zatarain’s brand. They know that when you cook with a Zatarain’s product, it is going to amp up the flavor of the dish and make meals more fun and exciting,” said Claude Davis, principal scientist for Zatarain’s. “It’s exciting to see how people have become attached to our Andouille and Cajun smoked sausages, and now with our blackened chicken-inspired sausage there is something new to use in preparing delicious, flavorful meals.”

Zatarain’s Andouille, Cajun and Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausages are seasoned with spices including paprika, black and red pepper, oregano, and thyme. They are the perfect complement for iconic New Orleans dishes like jambalaya, red beans and rice and gumbo as well as pairing with other Zatarain’s rice mixes or on their own.

The new Zatarain’s Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage is 100 percent ABF chicken, containing no antibiotics, artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free.

Visit www.zatarains.com and our online press hub for recipes and to learn more about Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage.