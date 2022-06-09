Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Introduces Summer-exclusive Cajun-Andouille Sausage to Sam’s Club Retailers

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a national smoked meats brand leading the industry since 1949, announced today the launch of its new summer exclusive sausage flavor, Cajun-style Andouille smoked sausage.

Stocked in over 500 Sam’s Club retailers nationwide, the new Cajun-Andouille flavor is a blend of premium spices and fine-cuts of pork that are hardwood smoked to perfection. The result is a zesty Louisiana-style flavor that is perfect for Father’s Day feasts and Memorial Day grilling parties.

“We are excited to bring our take on Cajun-style Andouille smoked sausages to a national market this summer,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO and president of Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. “Our Louisiana-style kick and smoky flavor differentiates them from our other smoked sausages, and they are for a limited time only.”

The new smoked sausage flavor is already available in Sam’s Club retailers across the country and will only be available for a limited time.

For more information, follow Kiolbassa Smoked Meats on Instagram, Facebook and their website at kiolbassa.com.

About Kiolbassa Smoked Meats

Family owned for three generations, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats produces hand-crafted, smoked sausage, bacon and chorizo using the finest cuts of meat. Their mission is to enrich the lives of others by reintroducing the nation to premium, authentic smoked meats made the old-fashioned way. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats distributes their products to select grocery retailers and club stores across the U.S. and Mexico. Visit our website at www.kiolbassa.com.