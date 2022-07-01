Making it all about (Bahn) Mi for the Fourth of July

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage recently partnered with seven grill masters and chefs for a Summer Grilling Influencer Campaign. Recipes from culinary creators ranged from jumbo sausage skewers to funky spiraled dogs topped with relish.

Staying true to Zatarain’s Louisiana roots, Dan Whalen, aka @tfimb, honored the Viet-Cajun culture unique to the region with a Bahn Mi Dog recipe, perfect for those wanting to amp up the classic but tired hot dog on the Fourth of July. The Andouille and Cajun sausage dog is topped with rice noodles, mint and spicy mayo. For a little sweet heat, Whalen shows how you can make the recipe even more unique with a special, caramelized onion slaw.

However you plan to grill this Fourth of July, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that bold Louisiana flair. Zatarain’s Cajun and Andouille Smoked Sausage can be found at Kroger, Walmart and Food Lion stores across the country.

For more recipe inspiration, featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, visit zatarains.com.