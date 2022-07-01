In Victory for Commercial Fishermen, Court Orders Cook Inlet Fishery to Reopen

Sabine Poux, KDLL Seafood July 1, 2022

Cook Inlet drift fishermen can fish the federal waters of the inlet this summer after all.

That’s after a district court judge shot down a federal rule that would have closed a large part of the inlet to commercial salmon fishing. Fishermen said it would have been a death knell for the fishery, which has 500 drift permit-holders.

One of those permit-holders is Erik Huebsch, of Kasilof. He’s vice president of the United Cook Inlet Drift Association, which filed the suit. And he said he’s pleased.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KDLL

