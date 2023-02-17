Celebrate Mardi Gras with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

NEW ORLEANS – What would Mardi Gras season be without the iconic seasonal dishes that go along with it? Once again Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage has debuted more krewe worthy recipes using Andouille, Cajun Style and the Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage flavor from three culinary influencers. Join us as we follow them to see what savory dishes each will bring to celebrate carnival season:

Joy The Baker, @joythebaker, returns with another mouth-watering recipe with her mile high, smoked sausage jambalaya buttermilk biscuits packed with the Cajun Style sausage flavor! This take on jambalaya has all the delicious layers of flavor and comfort that makes the classic Louisiana dish a favorite.

Katherine Salom, aka @girlgonegrilling, serves up Mardi Gras inspired kebabs using Andouille Smoked Sausage with veggies that mirror the purple, green and gold colors of Carnival! See how potatoes, corn and zucchini compliment the smoked sausage and shrimp in a fun and festive way!

Diane Morrisey, @dianemorrisey, shows us how to make Cajun Style smoked sausage and corn fritters with creole mustard remoulade! Add some Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning to your preferred dipping sauce for an extra kick of New Orleans flavor!

However you plan to bring in this Mardi Gras season, use Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage to complete your recipes and add that Louisiana flair! Stock up on Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage at Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion and many other stores across the country.

For more recipe inspiration, featuring Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage, visit zatarains.com.