﻿Todd Florence Promoted to Assistant Manager of ALC Greenville

The Allen Lund Company is pleased to announce that Todd Florence has been promoted to Assistant Manager of ALC Greenville.

Todd Florence began his career with the Allen Lund Company in March 2017 as a Senior Transportation Broker in the Greenville office. Florence has over 22 years of experience in supply chain, logistics sales and account management.

Regarding Todd’s promotion, Executive Vice-President, Jim McGuire stated, “Congratulations to Todd on his well-deserved promotion to Assistant Manager. Since joining our Greenville office in 2017, Todd’s tireless work ethic and positive attitude have helped grow the office into what it is today. I am confident he will thrive in his new role, and the Greenville office will continue to prosper with Todd as part of our management team.”

Jeff Story, ALC Greenville Manager, commented, “I am extremely proud that we have chosen Todd to be our Assistant Manager. He has made a huge impact on the growth and success of our office over the last five years. Todd is a born leader, and I’m excited to see what the future holds as we continue to provide top notch service to our customers and carriers.”

Reflecting on his promotion, Todd said, “It is an honor to work for the Allen Lund Company and I’m excited for the opportunity to join the leadership team. I’m extremely grateful to continue growing with the company and optimistic for what the future holds for both the Greenville office and the Allen Lund Company. I truly believe the best is yet to come.”

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 600 employees and the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight. ALC manages over 450,000 loads a year, additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

Established in 1976, the Allen Lund Company was named by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles for 2021. Additionally, ALC was recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a 2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for TransKool Solutions, Logistics Tech Outlook for our software division ALC Logistics as a 2018 Top 10 Freight Management Solution Providers, 2018 Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers list, 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top 100, 2017 Food Logistics 100+ Top Software and Tech Provider, a 2016 Top IT Provider by Inbound Logistics, 2015 Coca-Cola Challenger Carrier of the Year, 2015 Top Private Company in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal. ALC received the TIA 3PL Samaritan Award, and NASTC (National Association of Small Trucking Companies) named Allen Lund Company Best Broker of the Year. More information is available at allenlund.com