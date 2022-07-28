Ross Chastain Teams Up with Farmer’s Promise and DGM Racing

LAKE WALES, Fla. – DGM Racing is proud to announce a partnership for the No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with Farmer’s Promise and driver Ross Chastain. This weekend Chastain will pilot DGM Racing’s No. 92 NASCAR Xfinity (NXS) car in the Pennzoil 150 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, on July 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

As a NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Championship contender, Chastain is currently sitting second in the NCS driver standings. In the 2022 season, he has claimed two wins, 10 Top-5s and 14 Top-10s. In addition to his impressive Cup season, Chastain is a NXS veteran with 192 NXS starts, including 21 Top-5s and 47 Top-10s.

Chastain’s last NXS start was earlier this year with DGM Racing at Circuit of the Americas. Together, Chastain and DGM Racing finished the Pit Boss 250 17th, after qualifying 2nd (DGM Racing’s best qualifying position to date) and leading 14 of the 46 laps. The following day he claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series win.

“With COTA being such a great weekend, I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of DGM Racing’s No. 92,” said NCS driver, Ross Chastain. “Joining forces with the Farmer’s Promise is a perfect opportunity to spotlight those who are committed and passionate about the future of farming. That being said, I am extremely excited to partner with two great organizations, who are both family-owned.”

As an 8th generation watermelon farmer, Chastain understands that like racing, farming is not a hobby; farming is a job, and a passion. The partnership with Farmer’s Promise highlights and honors the generations of experienced and committed farmers that feed the bodies and minds of consumers. Farmer’s Promise prides itself on producing consistent, dependable, and flavorful potatoes and onions. Farmer’s Promise also aims to educate consumers about the plentiful health and nutrition benefits derived from potatoes and onions. With his experience, Chastain is the perfect person to help communicate where food is grown and how it gets from plant to plate.

“We cannot thank the folks at Farmer’s Promise enough for joining the team and supporting Ross’ at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” commented team owner, Mario Gosselin. “Farmer’s Promise is new to NASCAR, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of their first race.”

The race will be televised live on NBC this Saturday, July 30th at 3:30 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying for the Pennzoil 150 will take place Friday, July 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

About Farmer’s Promise

Farmer’s Promise potatoes and onions and Tasteful Selections specialty baby potatoes, distributed by RPE: feeding bodies with nutritional powerhouse vegetables; and minds with confidence-building culinary tips for preparing and serving these versatile foods. We’re serving up confidence. Get to know more about Farmer’s Promise and get simple recipes to help you get food on the table in 15 minutes or less at http://farmerspromise.com/.

About DGM

Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding four NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. Going into the 2022 season, the team has more than 149 Top-20 race finishes and four Top-20 finishes in driver standings between 2020-2021. For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing at www.dgmracing.com, Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_), Instagram (@dgm_racing_), or TikTok (@DGMRacingFL).