Farmer’s Promise Presents Its Exceptional Potato Offering From Nuto Farms

Bancroft, WI – Introducing the Burbank Reserve, a remarkable gem in the world of potatoes that effortlessly marries the qualities of casual and fine-dining restaurant excellence. Originating from the Pacific Northwest, this extraordinary variety is now accessible to retailers and consumers through the steadfast commitment of Farmer’s Promise, a well-known champion of quality. “The Burbank Reserve is presented with pride by the West family of Nuto Farms, a fourth-generation farming institution nestled in the bustling heart of Rice Lake, Wisconsin,” says Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President of Brand & Category Excellence for RPE. “We invite you to savor this culinary sensation at your very own table; our Farmer’s Promise to you is that the Burbank Reserve possesses the remarkable ability to transform everyday meals into unforgettable culinary experiences,” Atkinson-Leach states.

The Burbank Reserve, a limited supply treasure, comes packaged in 5 lb. and 10 lb. poly bags, reflecting its exclusive nature. Mark your calendars because the eagerly anticipated new crop will be ready for enjoyment starting October 1. Certified Research Chef, Chris McAdams, raves about the culinary prowess of this variety that transcends cooking platforms. “Its versatility shines as it effortlessly transforms into a sumptuous, fluffy mashed potato dish. Whether fried or baked, the Burbank Reserve’s skin delights in a crisp and flavorful revelation, harmonizing with the creamy and airy flesh, crafting an unrivaled symphony of taste and texture that truly captivates the palate,” shares McAdams.

Farmer’s Promise, RPE’s renowned nationwide commodity potato brand, leads the pack as the fastest-growing potato brand in the United States. Beyond providing a delightful array of russet, red, yellow, white, organic, and Idaho potatoes available in a variety of convenient sizes—ranging from 3 lb. to 50 lb. cartons—the brand forges a unique connection between consumers and the dedicated farmers who cultivate their potatoes. With an offering that encompasses not only individual packs but also value-added single and tray packs, Farmer’s Promise is a testament to RPE’s commitment to quality and transparency. To discover more about the diligent potato growers spanning the nation, we invite you to explore farmerspromise.com

About RPE:

RPE was established in 1971, earning over those five decades a reputation as a produce industry innovator. RPE provides value in new and exciting ways, most especially as a solutions provider helping retail customers grow their categories.

Delivering potato and onion category growth with best-in-class products and strategies, RPE collaborates with customers on rigorous product and culinary development as well as innovative brand and sustainable packaging solutions. Category and E-commerce insights allow RPE to align solutions with consumer shopping trends and customer assortment strategies to maximize sales at the retail level.

RPE is an industry leader with reliable year-round Idaho russet, red and yellow commodity, non-Idaho russet and bite-size potato supplies, packed and distributed for customers as part of their private label programs, as well as in proprietary Tasteful Selections® bite-size potato and Farmer’s Promise commodity brands.

About Farmer’s Promise:

Farmer’s Promise, proudly brought to you by RPE, is the nation’s fastest growing potato brand. We are proud multi-generational farmers who recognize that consumers of produce are hungry, and not just for great, healthy food to feed their bodies, but for the knowledge to feed their minds. Consumers want to know where their food comes from and how it gets from the field to their fork. They want to know how different varieties work, what makes them healthy, how they are selected, prepared and best enjoyed.

For consumers who are seeking connection and empowerment in the preparation and enjoyment of potatoes and onions for their family meals, Farmer’s Promise offers great potato and onion products as well as the knowledge of how to use them with confidence. In essence, we’re serving up confidence.