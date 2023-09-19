dVida Expands Product Line, Set to Ship Record 2M Pounds of Mangoes Amid Rising U.S. Demand

dVida Company is based in the heart of Houston, Texas and known for being an agricultural leader which exports and imports fresh, frozen, dehydrated tropical fruits and vegetables from Ecuador.

dVida’s founders are Ecuadorian families dedicated to agribusiness and have more than 30 years’ experience in the agricultural industry. Annabell Vidal, dVida’s CEO states, “The vast distinction of Ecuadorian agriculture, other than its capability to year-round production, is variety. A variety of fresh tropical fruit and vegetable sizes are grown as a result of our lush rainforest and humid subtropical climate. These varying sizes meet commodity requirements that are earmarked for markets requiring size specifications and uses.”

Tropical fruit is dVida’s main focus. “Among our diversified product offerings, our specialty is mangoes,” adds Vidal. Ecuador ranks as third largest mango importing country to the U.S. dVida is currently on schedule to ship over 2.0 million pounds of mango this year. “Mangoes are an increasingly high demand fruit among U.S. retailers, and we have seen a driving demand from clients due to the increased per capita consumption of mango amongst U.S. consumers,” says Vidal.

Dragon fruit is an up-and-coming commodity that is gaining recognition with U.S. consumers and dVida has been able to add both yellow and red dragon fruit to their product list. “Ecuador has become the number one producer of dragon fruit in South America and is ranked eighth in dragon fruit exportation worldwide. The quality of the Ecuadorian dragon fruit has been recognized in regions like Europe, Asia, and North America,” adds Vidal.

dVida is a family-owned business, woman-owned company that has their fifteen-year roots in providing agricultural inspections and sourcing their clients with the highest quality products that ensure cold chain integrity from the origin to final destination.

“Unique attributes of our Ecuadorian year-round fruit deal are our focus on quality, speed, and consistency. We have complete control and management of the production, packaging and streamlining logistics to assure product shelf life for our customers,” says Vidal. dVida additionally sources product from Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico to supply year-round products for their clients.

dVida will be at the upcoming produce show IFPA International Fresh Produce Association, October in Anaheim, California. dVida will be there to talk about their tropical product lines, services and dedication to the agricultural trade industry. To set up a meeting with dVida, please feel free to contact them at (832) 580-3727.

For more information about dVida visit their website: www.dvidaco.com