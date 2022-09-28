RPE Recognized For Outstanding Achievement in Promoting Renewable Energy

The nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions (CRS) on Sept. 15 presented the 2022 Green Power Leadership Awards, awarding six organizations and one individual for their roles in promoting and expanding the use of clean, renewable energy. The awards were presented during the Renewable Energy Markets 2022 conference in Minneapolis in the categories of Market Development, International Market Development, Leadership in Education and Leader of the Year.

RPE — which sells more than 1 billion pounds of potatoes annually and represents North American partner farms where every potato grown, packed, stored and sold is produced using renewable electricity — was one of four organizations honored in the Market Development category.

“We’re proud to present awards to this year’s winners, who together represent a new focus on diversity and increasing energy access to underserved communities,” said Jennifer Martin, executive director of CRS, which co-presented the annual awards with the United States Environmental Protection Agency. “By working toward increasing equity in the transition to clean energy, these year’s winners demonstrate that the opportunities and economic advantages of the clean energy revolution will benefit everyone.”

The EPA recognized three additional winners.

Examiners of the many applications noted how RPE — with its partnership business model, geographic diversity and selling relationships with many of the top U.S. retailers — is uniquely qualified to further develop the renewable energy market through procurement, innovation, strategy and impact.

RPE’s Tim Huffcutt, who accepted the award on the organization’s behalf, said Green Power Leadership Award sponsors were impressed with RPE’s commitment to building a more sustainable food system.

“As the only produce entity in North America whose clean energy practices and claims are verified by Green-e®, our influence extends to our growing partners and customers across all segments,” Huffcutt said. “We support the renewable energy market by purchasing renewable energy credits, which sends a demand signal to the market, and by bringing a coalition of growers and other stakeholders together around shared greenhouse gas emissions goals.”

RPE is the only fresh produce supplier that has its energy utilization practices verified by an independent, impartial 3rd party — Green-e®, the industry Gold Standard for certifying power and renewable energy certificate programs for businesses.

RPE’s sustainability leadership is concentrated around five pillars:

Habitat Restoration Water conservation Regenerative agriculture Packaging solutions Sustainable transport

RPE was well-represented at the GPLA awards luncheon in Minneapolis — with Rob Greenwood, Nick Brekken, Greg Zdroik, Jessica Congdon, Nate Knutson, Kelly Sopa, Tim Huffcutt and Russell Wysocki attending.

2022 Green Power Leadership Award Winners

Market Development

East Bay Community Energy (EBCE)

Puget Sound Energy (PSE)

RPE, LLC

T-Mobile

International Market Development

I-REC Standard

Leadership in Education

Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE)

Read more about this year’s winners at Green Power Leadership Awards (GPLAs)

About RPE

RPE was established in 1971 and is in its 52nd year, earning over those five decades a reputation as a produce industry innovator. RPE provides value in new and exciting ways, most especially as a solutions provider helping retail customers grow their categories.

Delivering potato and onion category growth with best-in-class products and strategies, RPE collaborates with customers on rigorous product and culinary development as well as innovative brand and sustainable packaging solutions. Category and E-commerce insights allow RPE to align solutions with consumer shopping trends and customer assortment strategies to maximize sales at the retail level.

RPE is an industry leader with reliable year-round Idaho russet, red and yellow commodity, non-Idaho russet and baby potato supplies, packed and distributed for customers as part of their private label programs, as well as in proprietary Tasteful Selections® baby potato and Farmer’s Promise® commodity brands.

About the Green Power Leadership Awards

The annual Green Power Leadership Awards (GPLAs) are competitive awards that recognize outstanding commitments and achievements in the green power marketplace. By choosing green power instead of conventional electricity, consumers, businesses and organizations can support increased deployment of renewable energy technologies that will reduce the environmental impact of electricity generation and increase energy security. The GPLAs are presented by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at the annual Renewable Energy Markets conference. Learn more about the Green Power Leadership Awards at www.greenpowerleadershipawards.com.