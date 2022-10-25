Bridging the Gap Between Farmers and Shoppers – RPE, LLC Announces New Brand

Bancroft, Wisc. — There are many brands that know how to grow great potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes and get them on the grocery shelf or into our favorite foods. Then what? Is blind consumption anyway to live? Not according to consumer trends, which indicate the desire for more information about food sources and preparation possibilities.

RPE, LLC introduces a new potato, onion, and sweet potato commodity brand – Farmer’s Promise Serving Up Confidence®. The brand bridges the gap between the farmer and the consumer using an omni channel strategy – digital media, in-store merchandising, QR codes and online connections.

“Farmer’s Promise recognizes consumers are hungry. Not just for a great selection of healthy food to feed their bodies, but for knowledge to feed their minds – connecting where food comes from and how it gets from the plant to the plate. Our Farmers are truly the shining stars of the brand,” said Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President, Brand & Category Excellence.

In less than a year, Farmer’s Promise is already a Top 10 national brand with higher sales productivity than historic brands.

In addition to the mainstream commodity Russet, Red and Yellow potatoes, the line also includes organics, value-add and a new specialty line extension titled Reserve coming in Q1 2023.

Several consumer research studies show consumers respond favorably to recipe images and meal pairing inspiration on packaging. The Spudology and Onionology platforms on packaging and on the website provide a highly-effective way to educate consumers about our farmers and provide tips and inspiration.

About RPE

RPE was established in 1971 and is in its 52nd year, earning over those five decades a reputation as a produce industry innovator. RPE provides value in new and exciting ways, most especially as a solutions provider helping retail customers grow their categories.

Delivering potato and onion category growth with best-in-class products and strategies, RPE collaborates with customers on rigorous product and culinary development as well as innovative brand and sustainable packaging solutions. Category and E-commerce insights allow RPE to align solutions with consumer shopping trends and customer assortment strategies to maximize sales at the retail level.

RPE is an industry leader with reliable year-round Idaho russet, red and yellow commodity, non-Idaho russet and baby potato supplies, packed and distributed for customers as part of their private label programs, as well as in proprietary Tasteful Selections® baby potato and Farmer’s Promise® commodity brands.

