JVC Enterprises joins the Peterson Farms Family of Companies

Shelby, MI – The Peterson family is pleased to announce the addition of JVC Enterprises, Inc. to the Peterson Farms FAMILY OF COMPANIES. JVC Enterprises, Inc., located in Byron Center, Michigan, is a trucking company that specializes in temperature-controlled and dry transportation. JVC Enterprises prides itself on utilizing the latest in transportation technology which ensures customers receive their products safely and on time. Reefer monitoring equipment allows JVC to control load temperatures and respond to rapidly changing conditions.



“The addition of JVC Enterprise, Inc. to the Peterson Farms Family of Companies provides the opportunity to increase distribution capabilities to meet the needs of our customers throughout the United States,” said Aaron Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of Peterson Farms. “As Peterson Farms continues to grow, we recognize the importance of reliable transportation to ensure our customers receive their products within the expected timeframes of their orders.”



JVC Enterprises, Inc. joins the current FAMILY OF COMPANIES, which includes: Peterson Farms, Inc.; Peterson Farms Fresh, LLC.; Appeeling Fruit Holdings, LLC; Lakewood Organic, LLC; Fresh Innovations California, LLC; GDS Holdings, LLC; Oceana County Freezer Storage, Inc.; and Oceana Acres.



About Peterson Farms Family of Companies:



Founded in 1984 by Earl and Linda Peterson, Peterson Farms is dedicated to quality, food safety, and value. Peterson Farms, Inc. is one of North America’s premier fruit processing companies, and we are proud to serve our four core commodities – apples, tart and sweet cherries, and blueberries to some of the world’s most recognizable brands and demanding industries. Headquartered in Shelby, MI, Peterson Farms operates six SQF-certified facilities encompassing over 2.0 million square feet of processing and storage space, including individual quick frozen (IQF), fresh apple processing, juice, sauce, controlled atmosphere storage, as well as the largest freezer storage facility in the Midwest. Peterson Farms continues to grow by sticking to its founding principles of Food Safety and Reliability. Peterson Farms has organized the company around those values, investing in new processing technologies and markets along the way.