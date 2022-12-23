CEA Alliance Continues to Grow in Membership, Impact

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) welcomed eight new members to the association at its annual membership meeting. Joining the Alliance for 2023 include:

Producer Members: Local Bounti, Mastronardi Produce, Upward Farms Business Service Provider Members: Jiffy Group, Qfresh Labs, Unfold Retail/Foodservice Members: Brookshire Grocery, UNFI

CEA Alliance Chairman Marc Oshima, Co Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, AeroFarms, presented a “State of the Association” report during the meeting, citing the important transition in 2022 moving from a leafy greens food safety organization to a multi-commodity group supporting the CEA sector in public policy, sustainability, education and market growth.

Executive Director Tom Stenzel reviewed the work of three member committees, working to expand food safety guidance and best practices, leading public policy initiatives, and defining/measuring the unique benefits that characterize the CEA category.

In recent weeks, CEA Alliance members have carried the sector’s message of sustainability, freshness and quality to produce trade events from New York to California.

CEA Alliance members AeroFarms, Bowery and Gotham Greens were featured speakers at the New York Produce Show, while member company Plenty and Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel were speakers at the Organic Grower Summit in Monterey, CA.

“It’s clear that the entire produce industry, from growers to retail and foodservice, wants to learn more about indoor CEA production,” said Stenzel. “Our goal with the CEA Alliance is to share the story of what our growers are doing to deliver the freshest, best-tasting, and most nutritious fruits and vegetables to consumers, with the least environmental impact; reduced use of water, land and other scarce resources; and employing the most rigorous practices to ensure the safety of our products.”

In January, member companies AeroFarms, Bowery and Upward Farms, as well as Stenzel, will speak at the meeting of the USDA Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Internal Advisory Committee. The committee, which includes 67 members from 11 mission areas and 21 agencies and offices, advises USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and senior leaders on CEA-related policy.

The Alliance will also be hosting its first Washington, DC Fly-In January 24-25 to introduce member companies to new Congressional leaders, as well as Administration officials.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.