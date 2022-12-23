Saticoy Lemon President & CEO Glenn Miller Announces Retirement

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Saticoy Lemon, a Sunkist-affiliated packinghouse, has recently announced the retirement of Glenn Miller, President and CEO. Already effective, Miller’s retirement comes after 43 years of service to the largest provider of California lemons in the United States. The Board of Directors has selected Marty Coert, previously Operations Manager, to succeed Miller as President and CEO of Saticoy Lemon.

“Over the past four decades, Glenn has made significant contributions to Saticoy Lemon, Sunkist Growers and to the citrus industry overall,” said Jim Finch, Board of Directors. “Glenn will be missed, but his hard work, dedication and commitment have laid a solid foundation and we are grateful. I would also like to welcome Marty to the executive leadership team. He has our full support as we begin this new chapter.”

Coert has 30 years of citrus and operations experience that have prepared him for his new role at Saticoy Lemon. Prior to serving as Operations Manager, he held many positions with several organizations including Fruit Growers Supply Company, Santa Paula Orange Association, and Villa Park Orchards. Coert will officially transition to President/CEO on January 1, 2023.

Saticoy Lemon Association is an agricultural cooperative that washes, stores and packs lemons for its grower members. The Association operates three processing facilities located in Ventura County. All of the Association’s fruit is marketed through Sunkist Growers.

Sunkist Growers is a citrus marketing cooperative, founded in 1893, which is owned by and operated for thousands of family farmers growing citrus in California and Arizona. For more information, visit www.sunkist.com.