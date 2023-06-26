CEA Alliance Speaks, Host Events at Major Industry Conferences

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) team is on the road, speaking at three major industry conferences and hosting special events this month.

Executive Director Tom Stenzel joined a panel addressing profitability of vertical farming at last week’s GreenTech conference in Amsterdam. “With more than 500 exhibitors and dozens of great workshops, GreenTech demonstrated the strong future ahead for indoor agriculture,” Stenzel said.

On June 28, the Alliance will host a Welcome Reception for members and VIP guests at the Indoor AgTech Innovation Summit in New York, where Stenzel is participating in the final “Crystal Ball” panel forecasting the future of CEA. The Alliance will also participate in the Advancing Controlled Environment Agriculture in Land and Space conference June 27-28 in Toledo hosted by USDA, DOL and NASA. A number of CEA members will also be speaking at these events.

“It’s important that we continue to emphasize the benefits of CEA production at events such as these,” Stenzel said. “Indoor farming is continuing to grow as a reliable, consistent source of fresh, great quality fruits and vegetables to consumers, with the least use of water, land and other scarce resources.”

The CEA Alliance will welcome four new member companies at its reception next week. “We’re pleased to welcome Vertical Harvest, an indoor vertical farm based in Jackson Hole, WY, and expanding to Westbrook, ME. We also welcome key business partners DRAMM Water, Calpine Solutions and Adept Ag as the newest members of the CEA Alliance,” said Marc Oshima, Co Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, AeroFarms, and Chair of the Alliance. “As the CEA Alliance continues to grow, we look forward to continuing to build partnerships along the full supply chain to meet retail, foodservice and consumer needs for fresh, healthy produce.”

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.