Bako Sweet Welcomes Industry Veteran Susan Noritake as Director of Sales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Bako Sweet is delighted to announce the addition of industry expert Susan Noritake as the company’s new director of sales. With nearly three decades of experience and a strong background in sales and marketing for renowned brands such as Zespri International, Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Mann Packing, and Gill’s Onions, Susan brings exceptional expertise to her role.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at Bako Sweet,” stated Noritake. “The opportunity to contribute to the growth of this brand and the sweet potato category is truly exciting.”

Susan is widely recognized for her innovative strategies and leadership skills with the brands she has worked with. During her tenure at Zespri, she played a pivotal role in elevating kiwifruit from number 26 to 17 in the US fruit bowl ranking, with Zespri’s proprietary SunGoldTM brand driving the growth. She also spearheaded successful sales and marketing campaigns for broccolini and fresh cut onions, catering to both consumer preferences and driving retail sales.

“When seeking a candidate to lead our sales team, it was crucial to find someone with a forward-thinking vision,” said Michael Valpredo, president of Bako Sweet. “Susan’s track record of driving growth for brands and retailers made her the perfect choice, and we are honored to have her on board.”

With the harvest season fast approaching and exciting partnerships on the horizon, the timing couldn’t be better for Noritake to join the team. Collaborating with Alexandra Rae Molumby, Bako Sweet’s director of marketing, she will play a key role in fostering the ongoing expansion of the company.

“Looking ahead, I am eager to collaborate with our sales and marketing team to seize existing and new business opportunities during the upcoming crop year,” added Noritake.

Please join us in congratulating Susan in person at Bako Sweet’s booth #404 during this year’s Organic Produce Summit, taking place on July 12-13.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 to place an order.

About Bako Sweet ®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.